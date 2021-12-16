Have indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CFO & Executive VP of Strategy, Thomas Schiller, recently sold a substantial US$3.0m worth of stock at a price of US$12.06 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 12% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At indie Semiconductor

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Schiller was the biggest sale of indie Semiconductor shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$12.04. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:INDI Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of indie Semiconductor

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. indie Semiconductor insiders own about US$250m worth of shares (which is 22% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About indie Semiconductor Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought indie Semiconductor stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing indie Semiconductor. While conducting our analysis, we found that indie Semiconductor has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

