Have Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Independent Director, Gregory Sessler, recently sold US$62k worth of stock for US$92.16 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 2.4%.

Impinj Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Chris Diorio, sold US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$80.29 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$91.60). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 3.2% of Chris Diorio's holding.

In the last year Impinj insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:PI Insider Trading Volume September 11th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Impinj insiders own about US$111m worth of shares (which is 4.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Impinj Insiders?

Insiders sold Impinj shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Impinj (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

