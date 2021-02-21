Have Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chairman, Jay Flatley, recently sold US$248k worth of stock at US$495 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Illumina Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jay Flatley is the biggest insider sale of Illumina shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$486. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ILMN Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Illumina insiders own about US$207m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Illumina Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Illumina you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

