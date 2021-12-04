Have IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer, James Polewaczyk, recently sold a substantial US$2.9m worth of stock at a price of US$633 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 24% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IDEXX Laboratories

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Giovani Twigge, sold US$7.1m worth of shares at a price of US$701 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$587. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in IDEXX Laboratories didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:IDXX Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2021

Does IDEXX Laboratories Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. IDEXX Laboratories insiders own 1.0% of the company, currently worth about US$489m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IDEXX Laboratories Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought IDEXX Laboratories stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that IDEXX Laboratories is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for IDEXX Laboratories you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

