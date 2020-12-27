Have Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) should probably be aware that the President, Vincent Milano, recently divested US$161k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$4.32 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 20% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Idera Pharmaceuticals

Notably, that recent sale by Vincent Milano is the biggest insider sale of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$4.26. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Idera Pharmaceuticals insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:IDRA Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Idera Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Idera Pharmaceuticals insiders have about 1.7% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.6m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Idera Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Idera Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.