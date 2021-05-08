Have Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) should probably be aware that the Chief Human Resources Officer & Senior EVP, Rajeev Syal, recently divested US$429k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$15.50 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 13% in their holding.

Huntington Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Sandra Pierce, for US$2.7m worth of shares, at about US$15.71 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$15.80. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 35% of Sandra Pierce's stake.

Insiders in Huntington Bancshares didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HBAN Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

I will like Huntington Bancshares better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Huntington Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Huntington Bancshares insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$169m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Huntington Bancshares Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Huntington Bancshares is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Huntington Bancshares you should be aware of.

Of course Huntington Bancshares may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.