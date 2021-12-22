Have Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President of Development & Capital Investments, Christopher Barton, recently divested US$361k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$24.63 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 20% in their holding.

Hudson Pacific Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Victor Coleman, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$26.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$24.35. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Hudson Pacific Properties shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HPP Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Hudson Pacific Properties

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Hudson Pacific Properties insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$79m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hudson Pacific Properties Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Hudson Pacific Properties stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hudson Pacific Properties. For example - Hudson Pacific Properties has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

