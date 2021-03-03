Have Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Gino Santini, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$91.47 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 16%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Horizon Therapeutics

The Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP, Miles McHugh, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$43.51 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$91.01. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 60% of Miles McHugh's holding.

Insiders in Horizon Therapeutics didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HZNP Insider Trading Volume March 4th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Horizon Therapeutics insiders own 1.5% of the company, currently worth about US$297m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Horizon Therapeutics Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Horizon Therapeutics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Horizon Therapeutics and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

