Have Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Senior VP & Controller, Kimberly Johnson, recently sold US$62k worth of stock for US$41.27 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 7.9%.

Horace Mann Educators Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Thomas Bradley bought US$101k worth of shares at a price of US$40.47 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$40.50 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Horace Mann Educators insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Thomas Bradley was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Horace Mann Educators shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HMN Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Horace Mann Educators insiders own about US$5.1m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Horace Mann Educators Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Horace Mann Educators is growing earnings. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Horace Mann Educators. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Horace Mann Educators that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

