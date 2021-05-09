Have Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), Jim Rankin, recently netted US$67k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$28.06. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 1.1%.

Home Bancshares (Conway AR) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Vice Chairman of the Board, Jack Engelkes, sold US$97k worth of shares at a price of US$27.84 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$28.53, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.9% of Jack Engelkes's holding.

In total, Home Bancshares (Conway AR) insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Home Bancshares (Conway AR)

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Home Bancshares (Conway AR) insiders own about US$372m worth of shares (which is 7.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Home Bancshares (Conway AR) Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Home Bancshares (Conway AR) stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Home Bancshares (Conway AR) makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Home Bancshares (Conway AR).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

