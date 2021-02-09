Have Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Allison Bebo, the Senior Vice President of Human Resources recently netted about US$513k selling shares at an average price of US$84.06. That sale reduced their total holding by 15% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Hologic Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Lead Independent Director, Sally Crawford, sold US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$51.99 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$81.15, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 20% of Sally Crawford's stake.

Insiders in Hologic didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HOLX Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Hologic

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Hologic insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$129m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hologic Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Hologic stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Hologic is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hologic you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

