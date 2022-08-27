Have Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, Walter Kaczmarek, recently sold US$249k worth of stock at US$11.63 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heritage Commerce

The Independent Director, Stephen Heitel, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$729k worth of shares at a price of US$12.15 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$11.58. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

All up, insiders sold more shares in Heritage Commerce than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:HTBK Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.8% of Heritage Commerce shares, worth about US$27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Heritage Commerce Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Heritage Commerce shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Heritage Commerce is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Heritage Commerce has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

