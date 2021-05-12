Have Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Lawrence Silber, recently sold a substantial US$2.8m worth of stock at a price of US$110 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 15% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Herc Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Lawrence Silber was the biggest sale of Herc Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$108. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Herc Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HRI Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Herc Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Herc Holdings insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Herc Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Herc Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Herc Holdings is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Herc Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

