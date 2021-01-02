Have Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Independent Director, Rodger Offenbach, recently sold US$64k worth of stock for US$8.94 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 5.9%.

Hennessy Advisors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO Neil Hennessy bought US$146k worth of shares at a price of US$6.16 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$8.52. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:HNNA Insider Trading Volume January 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Hennessy Advisors insiders own 50% of the company, worth about US$32m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Hennessy Advisors Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Hennessy Advisors stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hennessy Advisors. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Hennessy Advisors.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

