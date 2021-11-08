Have Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Chairperson of the Board, Connie Matsui, recently sold a substantial US$1.3m worth of stock at a price of US$40.38 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 15%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Halozyme Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Kenneth Kelley, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$41.00 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$40.71. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Halozyme Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HALO Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2021

Insider Ownership of Halozyme Therapeutics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.0% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares, worth about US$56m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Halozyme Therapeutics Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Halozyme Therapeutics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Halozyme Therapeutics is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Halozyme Therapeutics. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Halozyme Therapeutics (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

