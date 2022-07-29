Have Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chairman & CEO, Tyson Abston, recently sold US$219k worth of stock at US$36.58 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Guaranty Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Chairman & CEO Tyson Abston was not their only sale of Guaranty Bancshares shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$235k worth of shares at a price of US$38.28 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$37.20. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$306k for 9.00k shares. But insiders sold 25.09k shares worth US$948k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Guaranty Bancshares shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:GNTY Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 20% of Guaranty Bancshares shares, worth about US$89m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Guaranty Bancshares Tell Us?

The stark truth for Guaranty Bancshares is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Guaranty Bancshares (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

But note: Guaranty Bancshares may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.