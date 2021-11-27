Have GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Co-Founder, Robert Yau, recently sold US$238k worth of stock at US$5.96 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GSI Technology

In fact, the recent sale by Robert Yau was the biggest sale of GSI Technology shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$5.65. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:GSIT Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

Does GSI Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that GSI Technology insiders own 31% of the company, worth about US$43m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The GSI Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought GSI Technology stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing GSI Technology. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for GSI Technology you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

