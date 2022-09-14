Have Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that a Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) insider, Patrick Mullaney, recently sold US$66k worth of stock for US$67.62 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 23%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Greif

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Mark Emkes, sold US$374k worth of shares at a price of US$62.40 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$67.02. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 15% of Mark Emkes's stake.

In the last year Greif insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:GEF Insider Trading Volume September 14th 2022

Does Greif Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Greif insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 37% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Greif Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Greif stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Greif is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Greif has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

