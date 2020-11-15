Have Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Rajeev Date, recently sold US$145k worth of stock at US$56.08 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 19% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Green Dot

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Kenneth Aldrich, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$51.61 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$54.13). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 20% of Kenneth Aldrich's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Green Dot shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about US$52.02. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GDOT Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Insider Ownership of Green Dot

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.2% of Green Dot shares, worth about US$63m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Green Dot Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Green Dot. While conducting our analysis, we found that Green Dot has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

