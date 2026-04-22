Have Global Tensions Affected the Price of Wheaton Precious Metal Stock?

Key Points

Wheaton Precious Metals is a streaming and royalty company.

The company's revenues and profits rise and fall along with the price of the commodities it sells.

10 stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals ›

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) have risen by more than 75% over the past year. However, they have also experienced a huge 30% decline in between. Investors need to understand both the company's business model and what is going on in the world before stepping aboard this precious metals stock.

What does Wheaton Precious Metals do?

Wheaton gives miners money up front in exchange for the right to buy gold, silver, and other metals at reduced prices in the future. The miners use the payment to invest in their businesses. The reduced prices that Wheaton pays for precious metals lock in profits, since it essentially turns around and sells them at a higher market rate. It is a win-win deal, as money from Wheaton allows the miners to avoid over-leveraging their balance sheets.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The key driver of Wheaton's financial results is going to be the prices of gold and silver. Geopolitical and economic concerns among investors have been pushing the prices of precious metals higher for a while, with both gold and silver hitting all-time highs in early 2026. The problem is that some Wall Street watchers are worried that the advance has turned into a speculative bubble.

Buy the news and sell the event?

The risk that precious metals are in a bubble is highlighted by the drop in gold and silver prices that followed the flare-up of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Silver was particularly hard hit, which was a big drag on Wheaton Precious Metals because it is heavily focused on that metal. Given the conflict, a rise in the value of stores of wealth like gold and silver seemed as if it should have been the more likely outcome.

Silver and gold prices have recovered some ground, as has Wheaton Precious Metals. But the effect that global tensions are having on the stock may not be what many investors anticipated. And given the rebound in the price of these metals, the future isn't as clear as many may hope. Indeed, if silver and gold are speculative investments right now, investors may sell them to reduce investment risk. That could be true even though precious metals have long been viewed as a way to protect against big market sell-offs and economic uncertainty.

A good way to get exposure to precious metals

In the end, Wheaton Precious Metals is definitely being impacted by rising geopolitical tensions. And it remains an attractive way to add precious metals exposure to a diversified investment portfolio if that's what you want to do. However, historical expectations for this investment may not hold in the current environment, given the steep run-up in silver and gold prices over the last few years. Extra caution may be warranted.

Should you buy stock in Wheaton Precious Metals right now?

Before you buy stock in Wheaton Precious Metals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Wheaton Precious Metals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,411!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,238,736!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.