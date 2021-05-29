Have Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the President of Insurance Operations of Global Indemnity Group, LLC, Jonathan Oltman, recently netted US$93k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$31.02. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 15%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Global Indemnity Group

In fact, the recent sale by Jonathan Oltman was the biggest sale of Global Indemnity Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$31.98). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 15% of Jonathan Oltman's stake.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:GBLI Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

Does Global Indemnity Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Global Indemnity Group insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 3.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Global Indemnity Group Insiders?

An insider sold Global Indemnity Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Global Indemnity Group is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Global Indemnity Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

