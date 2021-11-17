Have Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Thomas McInerney, the President recently netted about US$657k selling shares at an average price of US$4.38. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Genworth Financial

Notably, that recent sale by Thomas McInerney is the biggest insider sale of Genworth Financial shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$4.33. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Genworth Financial insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GNW Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Does Genworth Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Genworth Financial insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$25m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Genworth Financial Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Genworth Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Genworth Financial makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Genworth Financial, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

