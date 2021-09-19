Have Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) should probably be aware that the Senior VP of Banking, Balkrishan Kalra, recently divested US$251k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$50.18 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.9%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Genpact

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President & Senior Client Advisor, Edward Fitzpatrick, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$41.94 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$49.13. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 30% of Edward Fitzpatrick's holding.

Insiders in Genpact didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:G Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Does Genpact Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Genpact insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$67m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Genpact Insiders?

Insiders sold Genpact shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Genpact makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Genpact has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

