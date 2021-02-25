Have Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President of Operations - Garmin International, Patrick Desbois, recently divested US$382k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$127 each. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Garmin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Patrick Desbois was the biggest sale of Garmin shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$124. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Garmin shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:GRMN Insider Trading Volume February 26th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Garmin insiders own 26% of the company, currently worth about US$6.1b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Garmin Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Garmin stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Garmin is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Garmin you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

