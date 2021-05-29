Have GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) should probably be aware that the Independent Non-Executive Director, David Goldberg, recently divested US$129k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$17.14 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 22% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GAN

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Non Executive Director, Michael W. Smurfit, for US$6.4m worth of shares, at about US$22.70 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$17.30. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year GAN insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:GAN Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

Does GAN Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. GAN insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 5.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GAN Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought GAN stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - GAN has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

