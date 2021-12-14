Have FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Executive VP of FRP Holdings, Inc., John Milton, recently netted US$61k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$56.00. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 17%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FRP Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & COO, David deVilliers, sold US$479k worth of shares at a price of US$56.40 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$55.49. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of FRP Holdings shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. FRP Holdings insiders own about US$164m worth of shares (which is 31% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FRP Holdings Tell Us?

Insider selling has just outweighed insider buying in the last three months. But the net divestment is not enough to concern us at all. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the FRP Holdings insider transactions. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for FRP Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

