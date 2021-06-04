Have Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, Gregg Sengstack, recently sold a substantial US$964k worth of stock at a price of US$84.54 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 2.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Franklin Electric

In fact, the recent sale by Gregg Sengstack was the biggest sale of Franklin Electric shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$82.11. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Franklin Electric didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Franklin Electric

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Franklin Electric insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$623m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Franklin Electric Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Franklin Electric shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Franklin Electric makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

