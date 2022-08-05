Have Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, Gregg Sengstack, recently sold a substantial US$2.3m worth of stock at a price of US$88.37 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Franklin Electric

Notably, that recent sale by Gregg Sengstack is the biggest insider sale of Franklin Electric shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$91.36. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.9% of Gregg Sengstack's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Franklin Electric than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FELE Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Franklin Electric insiders own 16% of the company, currently worth about US$692m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Franklin Electric Insiders?

The stark truth for Franklin Electric is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Franklin Electric is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Franklin Electric.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

