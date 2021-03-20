Have Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer, Gregory McKelvey, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$14.17 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 8.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fossil Group

In fact, the recent sale by Gregory McKelvey was the biggest sale of Fossil Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$14.44). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 8.8% of Gregory McKelvey's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$906k for 157.00k shares. But they sold 193.98k shares for US$2.3m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Fossil Group shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Fossil Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 9.2% of Fossil Group shares, worth about US$69m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fossil Group Tell Us?

Insiders sold Fossil Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Fossil Group (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

