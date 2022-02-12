Have Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain Strategy, Martin Thomas, recently divested US$381k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$89.28 each. That sale was 17% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fortune Brands Home & Security

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & CFO, Patrick Hallinan, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$108 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$88.80. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Fortune Brands Home & Security didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FBHS Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Insider Ownership of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.4% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares, worth about US$46m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Fortune Brands Home & Security Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Fortune Brands Home & Security is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Fortune Brands Home & Security has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

