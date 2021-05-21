Have First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Tucker Bridwell, the Lead Independent Director recently netted about US$3.0m selling shares at an average price of US$50.79. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 21%, which is notable but not too bad.

First Financial Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Tucker Bridwell was the biggest sale of First Financial Bankshares shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$49.38. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 9.98k shares for US$302k. On the other hand they divested 120.00k shares, for US$5.3m. All up, insiders sold more shares in First Financial Bankshares than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FFIN Insider Trading Volume May 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. First Financial Bankshares insiders own 4.4% of the company, currently worth about US$308m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The First Financial Bankshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for First Financial Bankshares is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since First Financial Bankshares is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Financial Bankshares you should know about.

