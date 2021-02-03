Have Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) should probably be aware that a company insider, Robert Shaffer, recently divested US$258k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$28.96 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 15% in their holding.

Fifth Third Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Katherine Blackburn for US$994k worth of shares, at about US$16.90 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$31.03), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 65.10k shares worth US$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 27.54k shares, for US$684k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Fifth Third Bancorp insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FITB Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares, worth about US$91m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fifth Third Bancorp Insiders?

Insiders sold Fifth Third Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Fifth Third Bancorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

