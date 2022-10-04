Have Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Saker Nusseibeh recently sold a substantial US$503k worth of stock at a price of US$33.49 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Federated Hermes

The VP & Director, John Fisher, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$33.70 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$33.40. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Federated Hermes insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:FHI Insider Trading Volume October 4th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Federated Hermes insiders own about US$155m worth of shares (which is 5.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Federated Hermes Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Federated Hermes stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Federated Hermes you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

