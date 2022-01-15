Have Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Founder, J. Wolchko, recently sold a substantial US$709k worth of stock at a price of US$48.68 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 3.3% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Fate Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by J. Wolchko is the biggest insider sale of Fate Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$43.28. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Fate Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:FATE Insider Trading Volume January 15th 2022

Does Fate Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares, worth about US$52m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fate Therapeutics Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Fate Therapeutics has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

