Have Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Chief Financial Officer of Fastly, Inc., Ronald Kisling, recently netted US$62k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$8.50. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 14%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fastly

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Joshua Bixby, sold US$852k worth of shares at a price of US$48.67 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$8.37. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Fastly insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Fastly Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 8.7% of Fastly shares, worth about US$88m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fastly Tell Us?

Insiders sold Fastly shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fastly. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Fastly (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

