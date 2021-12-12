Have Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the VP, Treasurer & General Tax Counsel, James Spellings, recently sold a substantial US$783k worth of stock at a price of US$62.63 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 3.6% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Exxon Mobil Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Michael Angelakis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$57.16 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$63.01. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 30.54k shares for US$1.8m. But they sold 37.61k shares for US$2.3m. In total, Exxon Mobil insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:XOM Insider Trading Volume December 12th 2021

Does Exxon Mobil Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Exxon Mobil insiders own about US$430m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Exxon Mobil Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Exxon Mobil, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Exxon Mobil you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

