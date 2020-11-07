Have Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) should probably be aware that a company insider, Maureen T. Reitman, recently divested US$300k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$72.46 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.7%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Exponent Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Group VP & Principal Engineer, Steven Murray, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$82.30 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$74.61. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Exponent insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:EXPO Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2020

Insider Ownership of Exponent

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Exponent insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$48m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Exponent Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Exponent stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Exponent is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Exponent has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

