Have Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) should probably be aware that the Director Emeritus, Jonathan Dolgen, recently divested US$441k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$176 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.1% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Expedia Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Director Emeritus Jonathan Dolgen was not their only sale of Expedia Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$172 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$167. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Jonathan Dolgen divested 34.64k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$129. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:EXPE Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Expedia Group insiders own about US$1.0b worth of shares (which is 4.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Expedia Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Expedia Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Expedia Group you should be aware of.

Of course Expedia Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.