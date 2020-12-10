Have Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) should probably be aware that the Chief Accounting Officer, Phillip Huff, recently divested US$114k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$126 each. That sale was 22% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Everbridge

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Lead Independent Director, Bruns Grayson, sold US$4.5m worth of shares at a price of US$156 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$124). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Everbridge insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:EVBG Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2020

Does Everbridge Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Everbridge insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Everbridge Tell Us?

An insider sold Everbridge shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Everbridge you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

