Have Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Roy Kasmar, recently sold US$303k worth of stock at US$47.96 per share. That sale was 19% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Essent Group

Notably, that recent sale by Roy Kasmar is the biggest insider sale of Essent Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$47.99. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Essent Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Essent Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Essent Group insiders own about US$150m worth of shares (which is 2.8% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Essent Group Insiders?

Insiders sold Essent Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Essent Group you should know about.

