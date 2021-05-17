Have Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Douglas Pauls, recently divested US$142k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$47.12 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Essent Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Mark Casale bought US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$33.25 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$47.53. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ESNT Insider Trading Volume May 17th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Essent Group insiders own 2.8% of the company, currently worth about US$149m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Essent Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Essent Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Essent Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

