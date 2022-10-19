Have ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) shareholders haven't noticed that the Interim Principal Accounting Officer & CFO, Amir Moftakhar, recently sold US$254k worth of stock at US$4.03 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 15% in their holding.

ESS Tech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Eric Dresselhuys, for US$361k worth of shares, at about US$6.05 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$3.63. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in ESS Tech than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of ESS Tech

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.4% of ESS Tech shares, worth about US$35m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The ESS Tech Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for ESS Tech (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

