Have Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder, William Crager, recently sold a substantial US$2.1m worth of stock at a price of US$82.36 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 10%, which is notable but not too bad.

Envestnet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by William Crager is the biggest insider sale of Envestnet shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$83.36). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 10%of William Crager's holding.

In the last year Envestnet insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ENV Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2020

Insider Ownership of Envestnet

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Envestnet insiders own about US$71m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Envestnet Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Envestnet.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

