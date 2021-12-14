Have Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Peter Hui, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.5m selling shares at an average price of US$48.01. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Enterprise Financial Services

Notably, that recent sale by Peter Hui is the biggest insider sale of Enterprise Financial Services shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$47.06. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Enterprise Financial Services insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:EFSC Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

I will like Enterprise Financial Services better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Enterprise Financial Services insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$71m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Enterprise Financial Services Insiders?

An insider sold Enterprise Financial Services shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Enterprise Financial Services is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Enterprise Financial Services you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

