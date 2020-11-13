Have Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that James Froedge, a company insider, recently netted about US$506k selling shares at an average price of US$77.41. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 12%, which is notable but not too bad.

Emerson Electric Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Robert Sharp, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$533k worth of shares at a price of US$76.13 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$74.23. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.40k shares for US$360k. On the other hand they divested 14.23k shares, for US$1.1m. In total, Emerson Electric insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:EMR Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2020

Insider Ownership of Emerson Electric

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Emerson Electric insiders own about US$316m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Emerson Electric Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Emerson Electric. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Emerson Electric and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

