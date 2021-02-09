Have eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Robert Swan, the Independent Director recently netted about US$3.7m selling shares at an average price of US$61.23. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 19%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At eBay

Notably, that recent sale by Robert Swan is the biggest insider sale of eBay shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$62.23, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 19% of Robert Swan's stake.

eBay insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:EBAY Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of eBay

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. eBay insiders own about US$1.6b worth of shares (which is 3.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At eBay Tell Us?

Insiders sold eBay shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, eBay makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for eBay that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course eBay may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.