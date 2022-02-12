Have East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Independent Lead Director, Rudolph Estrada, recently sold US$100k worth of stock for US$89.97 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 6.2%.

East West Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Iris Chan, for US$118k worth of shares, at about US$77.90 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$89.89, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 5.1% of Iris Chan's stake.

East West Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:EWBC Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. East West Bancorp insiders own about US$95m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The East West Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought East West Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since East West Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for East West Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

