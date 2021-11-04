Have Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Director, Kenneth Walsh, recently sold US$225k worth of stock at US$22.47 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eagle Bancorp Montana

Notably, that recent sale by Kenneth Walsh is the biggest insider sale of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$22.80, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.5% of Kenneth Walsh's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.75k shares for US$40k. On the other hand they divested 34.84k shares, for US$761k. Kenneth Walsh sold a total of 34.84k shares over the year at an average price of US$21.84. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:EBMT Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2021

Insider Ownership of Eagle Bancorp Montana

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Eagle Bancorp Montana insiders own 7.2% of the company, worth about US$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eagle Bancorp Montana Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Eagle Bancorp Montana, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Eagle Bancorp Montana and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

