Have Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Director, Kenneth Walsh, recently sold US$107k worth of stock at US$23.33 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 2.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eagle Bancorp Montana

Notably, that recent sale by Director Kenneth Walsh was not the only time they sold Eagle Bancorp Montana shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$20.73 per share in a -US$110k sale. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$22.97, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.3%of Kenneth Walsh's holding.

Kenneth Walsh sold a total of 36.70k shares over the year at an average price of US$19.60. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:EBMT Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Eagle Bancorp Montana insiders own 7.6% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eagle Bancorp Montana Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Eagle Bancorp Montana is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Eagle Bancorp Montana has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

