Have Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that H. DeFerrari, the Senior VP recently netted about US$3.0m selling shares at an average price of US$112. That sale reduced their total holding by 15% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Dycom Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by H. DeFerrari is the biggest insider sale of Dycom Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$110. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Dycom Industries insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:DY Insider Trading Volume September 4th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Dycom Industries

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Dycom Industries insiders own 3.4% of the company, worth about US$112m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dycom Industries Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Dycom Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Dycom Industries makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Dycom Industries that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

